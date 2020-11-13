John Ayers

John R. Ayers, 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Dove West, under the care of Mayo Hospice.
John was born October 31, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI to Olive Lenore Ayers. He is a 1963 graduate of North High School. Following high school he enlisted in the US Navy and completed 2 tours to Vietnam in 1965 and 1967. He married Sharon Zeilinger on November 9, 1984 in Eau Claire.
John is survived by the love of his life, wife, Sharon; daughter, Keturah (Jeremy) Lueck of West Salem; step children, Michael (Susan) Plumer of Waukesha, Charles (Jayne) Plumer of Eau Claire, Linda (Mike) Solie of New Richmond, Mark Plumer of La Crosse; 12 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; cousins, Edward Bersu of Madison, Chuck (Anna) Urness of Duluth, MN, Kathy (Bruce) Kohler of Lakeview, MN and best friend Graham Mittlestad of Eau Claire.
He is preceded in death by his mother Olive Lenore Ayers and extended family.
John was employed at Gould National Batteries, later named Imperial Clevite INC., in Eau Claire for many years. He and Sharon then moved to La Crosse and was employed at Chart Industries as an aluminum welder for 19 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed his trailer up north in Chetek and enjoyed being on the water fishing with his loving wife, Sharon. John enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage and poker. He loved all of his dachshund dogs through the years Jessamie, Taffy and Brandy Sue. He loved spending time with his family, especially engaging with his grandchildren through games and rough-housing.
In retirement, he enjoyed being a Winter Texan with Sharon, living in Weslaco for 7 winters and made many close friends there over card games and poker.
John proudly participated in an Honor Flight to Washington DC and was accompanied by Sister Mildred Tigges of SFPA of La Crosse, who remained his friend throughout the years.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) Johns brother in law, Ronald Zeilinger will officiate the service, son Charles Plumer will provide the music. Military honors will be rendered. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com