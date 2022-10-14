John Henry Baier (Big Bear), 79, of Arkansaw, WI, passed away on October 8, 2022, in a single vehicle accident.
John grew up on the family farm in Arkansaw, Wisconsin. He attended the Little Arkansaw Grade School and graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1961. He married Margaret Dale on April 11, 1964, in La Crosse, WI. After marriage they lived in Minnesota for a few years before settling in western Wisconsin. From this marriage four children were born. They were later divorced. John has shared the last 34 years of his life with his long-term partner, Laurie Belden.
Some of John’s various occupations included machinist, vocational teacher, dairy farmer, sales, over the road trucking and logging. After retirement, John got involved in property rentals and cross country camper delivery. John enjoyed hunting, trapping and going to the cabin. He enjoyed his hunting trips to Colorado and Wyoming. He especially enjoyed hunting in Montana, where he took up residency for 10 years. In his younger years, John enjoyed sports, especially baseball/softball. John had a gregarious personality and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Baier and Gertrude (Hartung) Baier; and great-grandson, Lincoln Raethke. He is survived by his long-term partner, Laurie Belden; children, Jeanne Baier, David (Laurie) Baier, Sharon (Bob) Hurajt, Debi (Jerod) Chilson, Tami Sullivan, Mike (Peggy) Belden; grandchildren, Joshua, Royce (Briana), Carissa, Jacob (Shelby), Justin, Jordan (Cody), Taylor, Katherine, Laura, Logan and Sonja (Michael); great-grandchildren, Carter, Benjamin, Darion and Lilliana; brother, Allen (Pat) Baier; and sister, Marilyn Mariette.
John’s Celebration of Life will be held at Molly’s on Main in Plum City on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All are welcome to attend.
