Untitled
Durand Publishing

John Henry Baier (Big Bear), 79, of Arkansaw, WI, passed away on October 8, 2022, in a single vehicle accident.

John grew up on the family farm in Arkansaw, Wisconsin. He attended the Little Arkansaw Grade School and graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1961. He married Margaret Dale on April 11, 1964, in La Crosse, WI. After marriage they lived in Minnesota for a few years before settling in western Wisconsin. From this marriage four children were born. They were later divorced. John has shared the last 34 years of his life with his long-term partner, Laurie Belden.

To plant a tree in memory of John Baier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you