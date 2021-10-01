John Milo Baker, 84, of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, September 28th, at Sacred Heart Hospital. He was born in Eau Claire July 6th, 1937, to Frederick and Joyce Baker. On April 8th, 1958, John married Mary Porter.
From 1954-1957 John served with honor in the United States Army as a Motorpool Sergeant. John was regarded as a master mechanic by his army peers. While in the army John accepted and won a bet to fix a notoriously troublesome truck. The truck never had successfully completed a patrol until John mended it. Johns’ mechanic skills followed him into civilian life where he worked as a mechanic as various places until he opened BJ Auto Salvage.
John was a compassionate soul, and he deeply loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. John always had a soft spot in his heart for all kids and made sure to always get a smile from them. His compassion was not limited to his family. His reputation to help others was legendary, and he was referred to as a hero by many. Johns’ passion for International Harvester, Fords, and stock car racing has been passed down multiple generations.
John is survived by his loving wife Mary (Porter) Baker, children Renee Goeppinger and Mike Baker, eight grandkids, multiple grandchildren, Uncle Tom “Buck” Baker, siblings Tom Baker and Phyllis Johnson, nieces, and nephews. John is proceeded in death by his son Jeff Baker, parents, siblings Francis Blatter, Storm Baker, and Frank Baker.
A memorial visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Wednesday October 6th, 2020, from 4-7 pm. There will be no formal service.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to their favorite charity in John Bakers name.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54703 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
