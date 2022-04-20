John Joseph Baltes, 81, died in Eau Claire, WI, on April 12, 2022.
John was the son of John and Margaret (Brown) Baltes. He was born on May 25, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. John attended school in Chicago until age 10 and then went to Glenwood School for Boys, graduating in 1959. Glenwood had a positive impact on him. He progressed through the ranks, graduating as a battalion commander.
He attended Illinois State University, obtaining a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in education.
John’s career included teaching and coaching at East Leyden H.S. in Franklin Park, IL.
In 1966 he started his career at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. For over 40 years he taught in the School of Business, served as an administrator in various units, concluding his career as Director of Loss Prevention and Safety.
He married Janet Buxton and had two sons — Jeff and Todd. In 1974, he married Lori (Benson) Eisenhuth, his best friend and the love of his life. John had many interests — fishing, bow hunting, golfing, walking, and traveling with Lori.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary; brother, Tom and his wife, Lori. He is survived by his children, Jeff and his wife Jessica, Todd and his wife Julie; stepchildren, Rick Eisenhuth, Joe Eisenhuth and his wife Angie, Tom Eisenhuth and his wife Courtney; grandchildren, Amalia Baltes, Estella Baltes, Lindsey and her husband Colin Peterson, Amanda Eisenhuth, Avery Eisenhuth and Cali Eisenhuth; great-grandchildren, Walker and Letty Peterson.
A Memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church in Eau Claire, WI, at a later date. A private family burial will be in the Memorial Garden at First Congregational Church following.
