John Myron Berg, age 70, of Blair, died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in his home surrounded by his grandsons.
John was born on July 24, 1951 in Whitehall to Myron and Carol (Tidquist) Berg.
He married Kathy Obieglo on April 24, 1971 in Saint Ansgar’s Catholic Church in Blair.
John loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his sons. He always looked forward to their visits. John also enjoyed watching the Badgers, Brewers and Packers. He was well known for sharing his fish catches and his veggies with all of those that didn’t have the ability to do it themselves. John also took pride in the Blair-Preston Fire Department as a retired member and helped with many events they held. He also took pride in helping the Blair Sportsmen’s Club with many events.
John is survived by his wife Kathy; two sons, Matt (Tammy) of Blair and Nate
(Natalie) of Brainerd, MN; two grandsons, Caleb and Colyn; two brothers, Mike and Kennedy Berg; three sisters, Catherine Hertzfeldt, Roxy (Allen) Tranberg and Sue (Bob) Tranberg; and an uncle, Gary Tidquist and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his father-in-law Tony Obieglo, mother-in-law Angeline (Lyga) Obieglo and brother-in-law Donald Hertzfeldt.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Preston Town Hall, 1102 E Broadway, on the east end of Blair. John’s niece, Mindy Johnson will officiate.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service and a celebration of life will be held after the funeral.
As John was a big time sports fan, please feel free to wear your Badger, Brewer or Packer clothing and by all means, dress comfortably because he hated to dress up!
The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements
