John Raymond Bilderback, 79, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on April 24, 2022 after a 30 year battle with bladder cancer and recent battle with congestive heart failure. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his devoted bride of 52 years, Terry, and adoring daughters, Robin and Jennifer.
John was born on September 17, 1942 to Everett and Catherine Bilderback in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After graduating from Sacred Heart High School of Holy Rosary Parish in Lima, Wisconsin, he began attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and left to serve in the United States Air Force for four years.
In 1968, he met Terry Christianson while working at Presto in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They wed in 1969 and later had two daughters, Robin and Jennifer. During their marriage of over a half-century, John and Terry enjoyed spending their time together traveling.
John worked as a sales manager for AB Dick in Eau Claire, Wisconsin for over 20 years. After a life-altering injury at work, he spent his remaining years serving as a Board Director and later President of the Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, ending his service in 2017. He was also a member of the Lions Club of Mondovi, Wisconsin. His proudest accomplishment, however, was his family.
John found joy in his family, being outside, working in his garden, hunting, fishing, golfing, and woodcarving. He enjoyed life and was a joy to all who met him. His quick wit and sense of humor kept those around him on their toes. He enjoyed sports of all kinds and was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan.
John Bilderback was preceded in death by his father, Everett Bilderback; mother, Catherine Bilderback; father-in-law Donald Christianson; and sister, Judy Lanoue. John is survived by his wife, Terry of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Robin (Richard) Jarvis of Irvine, California; daughter, Jennifer Nelson of Westminster, Colorado; and grandchildren; Alexandra (Marcel) Cua, Joshua Hoff, Lauren Nelson, and Abigail Hoff. He is also survived by his brother, Paul (Debbie) of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Mary Jane Schaab of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Joan Hurlburt of Mondovi, Wisconsin; brother, Gene (Barb) of Minnesota/Florida; brother, Leon (Ruth) of North Carolina; brother, Denis (Debbie) of Florida; mother-in-law, Deloris (Molly) Christianson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, LeeAnn Beck of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and brother-in-law, Todd (Donna) Christianson of Eau Claire Wisconsin, as well as numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Online tributes to John can be posted on the Dignity Memorial website at rb.gy/frkucx. Formal services will not be held per his wishes, and private celebrations of his life by those who knew and loved him are requested. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to the National Park Foundation as a tribute to John. Tribute donations can be made at rb.gy/4frow0 and ecards for the tribute can be emailed to johnbilderbacktribute@gmail.com.