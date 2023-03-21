biles.png

John (Jack) Francis Biles, age 89, died peacefully on March 15, 2023, with his family at his side. He was born July 12, 1933 in Pepin, Wisconsin. He graduated from Pepin High School. Shortly after graduating, John enlisted in the United States Navy. He served 3 years during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953.

John married the love of his life, Andree Jost, on December 21, 1957. They were blessed with two daughters: Susan Blackburn and Sally Sturz.

