John (Jack) Francis Biles, age 89, died peacefully on March 15, 2023, with his family at his side. He was born July 12, 1933 in Pepin, Wisconsin. He graduated from Pepin High School. Shortly after graduating, John enlisted in the United States Navy. He served 3 years during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953.
John married the love of his life, Andree Jost, on December 21, 1957. They were blessed with two daughters: Susan Blackburn and Sally Sturz.
In June of 1960, John received his Bachelor's Degree of Engineering at UW Platteville. He was a professional engineer and worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in Eau Claire for 30 years. Upon retiring, he and his wife did much traveling. A special trip was when they cruised the length of the Mississippi River with their houseboat.
John enjoyed golfing, hunting, playing cards, having morning coffee at McDonalds with the guys and boating on the Great Mississippi. He had a wonderful sense of humor. But most of all he loved being with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great -grandfather.
John is survived by his wife Andree; daughters Susan Blackburn and Sally (Tim) Sturz; grandchildren Andrew(Alyssa) Sturz, Jason Sturz and Andree(Tyler) Wolf; great grandchildren Wyatt, Carson and Emma Sturz.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospital, Home Care and Hospice for the excellent care he received.
The family will have a private service on the Family Farm at a later date.