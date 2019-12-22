John C. Brevik, 85, of Fairchild, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday Dec. 19, 2019.
John Charles Brevik, son of Aaslaug Brevik and Charles Lindbergh was born March 11, 1934, in Chicago. When John was 3 years old his mother passed away and he was then adopted by his grandparents, John and Ellen Brevik. He moved to Osseo at the age of 7 where he graduated high school. From 1952 to 1955 he served in the U.S. Army and while serving in Korea he was awarded 2 Purple Hearts.
John married Betty Searcy on Feb. 22, 1953, at the Brevik home in Osseo.
For 35 and ½ years John worked for the DNR, and during that time he helped fight approximately 2500 fires. John was credited for the invention of a shower system that was able to be installed on bulldozers. He was comforted in knowing that his system saved the lives of many fire fighters by the various thank you letters he received. John was also very civic minded when it came to supporting the village of Fairchild. He served on the village board and 30 years on the Fairchild Volunteer Fire Department. He had been active in the Fairchild Lions Club, Rod and Gun Club and American Legion. He volunteered his time at the park on Coon Fork Lake in Augusta when he wife was the park ranger. He loved racing and for 23 years was a member of the Central Wisconsin Racing Association. John had also driven shuttle bus for the Eau Claire Passenger Service. With all of his many activities he still found the time to be a loving husband and family man, and a wonderful friend to others. He will always be in their hearts.
John will be deeply missed by his 7 children, Mark (Carol) Brevik of Augusta, Charles (Pam) Brevik of Holmen, Cindy Brevik of Augusta, Pam Lee (Jason McKinney), John (Sue) Brevik all of Westby, Wayne Brevik, and Jennifer Brevik (Steve Pflieger) all of Fairchild; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don (Dorothy) Searcy of Augusta; sister-in-law, Hazel (Al) Guay of Eau Claire; many other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his wife Betty on March 26, 2013; great grandson Boyd Brevik; and good friend Gary Mowery.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial and military rites in the Osseo Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.
