John Shepherd Craig, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022. He was born March 9, 1948, to Ralph and Lavina (Lyons) Craig in Eau Claire.
After graduating from Regis High School, John attended the UW-Eau Claire earning a degree in Business Administration in 1970. He went on to work in accounting roles at Armour Co. in St. Paul and National Presto Industries in Eau Claire before taking on a sales career in the building materials industry.
Ready for a career change, John went back to UW-Eau Claire and earned a second degree in Education. He taught in the Eau Claire School District for the remainder of his working years.
In his spare time, John enjoyed the outdoors fishing or catching a local amateur ball game. He was also a car enthusiast with his fondness growing in his youth working at the family-owned business, Craig Auto. He was part of the Eau Claire Hockey movement serving in the youth hockey as a coach and in supporting roles. He enjoyed tending goal in the “Old Man’s League.” He was a proud supporting member of Blugolds Hockey Center Ice Club and was a season ticket holder for the better part of a decade.
John is survived by his sons, Dan (Sara Cook) and David (Jamie) Craig; grandchildren, Dylan and Nora Craig; siblings, Ruth (Charlie) Pederson, Kate (Jim) Jenson, Jane (Tom) Grossklaus, and Jim Craig; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, William and Mary; and several other in-laws.
The family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation in Colfax, WI for their compassionate and professional care.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Evergreen Funeral Home (one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire). Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.