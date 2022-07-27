After achieving a hallmark of living to be over 100 years, John Holman Dale passed away peacefully at the Neighbors of Dunn County on July 19, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1922 to John Peabody Dale and Alvera Elizabeth Holman. He was the oldest of five siblings. John was one of those rare individuals who made people feel special and he left a huge footprint on the hearts of many. He will be missed by his brother, Dick Dale of Florida, his sister Eunice Maglaras (Tom) of Colorado and his sister, Vera Belton (Dan) of California. He was preceded in death by his sister Majorie, sister-in-law, Dorothy, and his nephew John Dale (Julie). John will also be missed by his daughter, Tamara Dale,(Joe), grandson, Dalton and his great granddaughter, Victoria. John also has many nieces (Diana, Laurie, Jodi, Jena) and nephews (Brad and Jake), and many friends that will miss him as well.
Living life to its fullest was a top priority and an adventure for John. He had many notable accomplishments throughout his life. As a freshman at Downing H.S John took up playing the trumpet and by his senior year he played first chair with Tom Canfield. In 1940, John was named as one of the five most popular male students in school. No surprise there! Outside of school, John continued to be a powerhouse as he played baseball for the All-Star league of Dunn County as a left fielder and a left handed hitter. Interestingly enough, it should be noted that John was right-handed. John was also active politically and he held the position of Chairman of the Dunn County Republican Party. He put in many hours as part of a team selected to work for the election of Dwight Eisenhower and when this was accomplished, John was invited as a guest to Pres. Eisenhower’s inauguration. Ahead of his time, on the homefront, John was perhaps the first organic farmer in Dunn County. Friends and families have many fond memories of being the recipients of his gardening skills. Not lacking for skill or ambition, John was a Mason for over 60 years. Out of sight of the public, John was a caregiver for his mother, Alvera for over 10 years. John was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church for many years and held various positions on the vestry. John had a strong faith and would often relate how the “Big Guy” helped him out. John touched many people and he lived a remarkable life and the only regret he had was that it would be cut short by time.
A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Menomonie, WI on July 29th. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with the service at 12:00 p.m. A light luncheon will follow. Memorials can be given to Grace Church.
