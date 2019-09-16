John Deutscher

John Charles Deutscher, age 84, of Menomonie, WI died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
He was born Nov. 9, 1934 in Fall Creek, WI to Elmer and Ava (Blizzard) Deutscher.
John graduated from Eau Claire Sr. High School in 1952. As a youth he was active with his horse, Susie, in the Eau Claire Trail Riders. As a young man he worked construction in Alaska for two seasons.
On Feb. 7, 1959, John was wed to Barbara A. Long at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They had three children, Julie, Janna and Jack.
He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, a Master’s Degree in Guidance from the University of Wisconsin – Stout and a Doctor’s Degree in Education from the University of North Dakota.
John taught Science at Chetek, WI, was a Guidance Counselor at Osseo High School, Osseo, WI, a head resident at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks and a Counselor Educator for thirty one years at the University of Wisconsin – Stout. While teaching at Stout, he received the Teacher of the year award in 1968 and Graduate Educator of the year in 1996. He was awarded a sabbatical leave in 1987 to study School Guidance in Scotland.
John served on the board of the Wisconsin School Counselors Association and Alpha House Inc. of Menomonie. He was a member of the Patient and Family Advisory Council of the Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie. He was also a volunteer at the local food pantry.
John enjoyed socializing with his family. He was a Civil War buff, an avid gardener, made canes using sumac wood and a collector and builder of model cars.
John will be missed by his wife Barbara; his children, Julie Schuknecht and Jack (Gina) Deutscher; grandchildren, Alex, Claire and Lauren; sisters, Vonnie Bearson and Donna Dickinsen; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Janna Deutscher, and son-in-law Scott Schuknecht.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Brunswick Cemetery in the Town of Brunswick, Eau Claire Co. WI.
