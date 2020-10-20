John S. Dorsey, Jr., 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence.
John was born May 11, 1944, in Eau Claire, to the late John and Anna (Redlack) Dorsey. He graduated from Memorial High School. Following school, he entered the US Navy. John married Maria Kuzjak and spent 46 years of marriage with her before she passed in 2014. John owned Fast Lock on N. Barstow St for many years. He was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church, VFW 7232, and Elks Lodge 402. John was a proud veteran and was able to visit the Vietnam War Memorial with Maria. He made it a point to cross items off his bucket list, including zip lining, a hot air balloon ride, and a glider ride. He liked to visit his friends and travel. John is well known for being a jokester and a chatterbox. He always waved at everybody he saw.
He is survived by his son, John “Jay” Dorsey, III of Minneapolis, MN, and nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Maria; parents; siblings, Mary Ann Strum and Michael Patrick Dorsey.
Services will not be held at this time.
