John E. “Jack” Du Lac, 91, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November, 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 14, 1930, in Eau Claire, the son of the late Robert and Lucy (Joachim) Du Lac. At the age of 17, John joined the U.S. Army and when his enlistment was completed, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served on the Oriskany Aircraft Carrier and later on the USS Columbus CA 74. His last ship was the USS Wisconsin BB-64. He truly enjoyed his time in the Navy traveling and having adventures around the world.
John married the love of his life, Mary Jo (NEE Erpenbach) on August 29, 1953. They left Eau Claire for better work opportunities in the late 1950s’ settling in Muskego, WI. Following retirement, the couple returned to Eau Claire, where John worked parttime for the Eau Claire Academy in maintenance & groundskeeping.
John enjoyed hunting & fishing along with Mary Jo and his children. They enjoyed traveling out west as well as fishing & hunting fly-ins in Canada. In his later years, John enjoyed spending time at the YMCA as well as walking the Eau Claire area trails with his dog, Muffy. He was a sports enthusiast, watching his Packers & Brewers faithfully. He loved to take care of his lawn and flowers and was looking forward to spring.
John is survived by three children, Cherie, James, and Steven Du Lac, all of Eau Claire; nine grandchildren, Allison (Trevor), Bradley, Katelyn, Justin, Rachel (Matt), Danielle, Dawn (Brett), John, and Alyssa; numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo; daughter, Jacalyn Marie; brothers, Bob and Louie; and by his longtime companion, Andrea Hayden.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Spirit Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Honors rendered will be private in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.