John K. Enger, age 75, of Menomonie, passed away Wednesday December 29, 2021.
John was born January 26, 1946 in Ashland, WI to John Kenneth Enger and Gladys (Hertreiter) Enger of Butternut. He grew up in Park Falls, WI, attending St. Anthony’s grade school and Lincoln High School.
He graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, with a major in speech and a minor in journalism. On June 8, 1968, he married Christine Warteman at St Olaf’s church in Eau Claire, WI.
Before attending college he was announcer for WPFP radio in Park Falls. He later served as news director of WBIZ and assistant news director and anchor at WEAU-TV, Eau Claire.
In 1969 he joined the staff of the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he held a number of administrative positions. He retired in 2005 as executive director of university relations. He was granted emeritus status upon retirement. During his tenure at Stout he served under three different chancellors and was a senior adviser on matters of government and media relations, crisis management and legal affairs.
He was a staunch supporter of civil liberties and a lifetime member of the American Civil Liberties Union. He and his wife were very proud to sponsor an endowed university scholarship dedicated to the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Christine, his parents, and infant brother Patrick.
He is survived by sister-in-law Kathy Warteman (Bob) Hanson; brother-in-law Rick (Gretchen) Herdrich; niece Jessica (Alex) Ursel; nephews: Matt (Hollie) Homes, Ryan (Stephanie) Herdrich and Adam (Meredith) Herdrich; cousin Sandy (Tom) Teske; 4 great-nephews; 2 great-nieces; other relatives and many special friends.