Falter photo.JPG
Ladena Chitwood

John Falter Jr.

John L. Falter Jr. passed away February 21, 2023, at Advent Health in Palm Coast, FL. He was born February 27, 1939, to John Falter Sr. and Elfrieda (Ziebarth) Falter, in Green Bay Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of John Falter, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you