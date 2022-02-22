John Leonard Fizel, Sr, age 91, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie. John was born June 9, 1930, to Joseph and Anna (Yamriska) Fizel in Dunn County, near Connorsville, WI. He attended Boyceville High School starring in both baseball and basketball, graduating in 1948.
After graduation, John served in the United States Army until 1953. John finished his career working for 30 years for the City of Menomonie – Water Department. He also fulfilled his love of baking by working part-time for Don’s Super Value in Menomonie.
John married the love of his life, Phyllis Mae Guenther on November 6, 1951. They had five children: John, Jeff, Jim, Jerry and Judy.
John’s greatest passion was sports, coaching and playing baseball and softball for many years. John also loved bowling and gardening, feeding his birds, dancing and bingo. He loved spending time with his family and grandkids.
Surviving are children: John (Lynn) Fizel of Erie, PA, Jeff (Colette) Fizel of Eau Claire, WI, Jim (Indira) Fizel of Ontario, CA, Jerry (Jody) Fizel of Baldwin, WI, and Judy (Chris) Kruse of New Richmond, WI; grandchildren: Jenna (Russell) Fizel, Alyssa (Dan) Jensen, Nathan Fizel, Jeremy Fizel, Josh (Kali) Fizel, Justine and (Adam) Larsen, Tyra (Jason) Fizel, Kristine (Brian) Roy, Shari Lyn (Trevor) Fizel, Justin Fizel, Zach (Nicole) Kruse, Kasey (Alana) Kruse, and many great grandchildren; also brothers, Leon Fizel and Bob Fizel, sister, Betty Graff and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Phyllis, grandchild Nicholas Fizel; brother Melvin; sisters Ethel Lowell, Elvy Koleff, Leona Petereck, Zella Anderson, Julia Wold, and Martha Amundson; and a sister-in-law; Lois Dahms.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 24th from 3:00-6:00p.m. at Olson Funeral Home, 615 Wilson Avenue, Menomonie, WI 54751. Burial with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI at a later date.