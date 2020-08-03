John David Frank, 66, passed away on Thursday July 23, 2020. John was born October 21,1953 to Virginia (Johnson) and William Frank. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1972.
After high school he went to work as a clerk on the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 20 years. He then went to school at Chippewa Valley Technical College and received an associate degree in accounting. John then went on to work at UW-EC for 5 years. John could always be found with a video camera in his hand especially during the holidays and other family gatherings. John loved music, his many trips to Jamaica, but most of all his time spent at Island Lake with family and friends.
John was somewhat of a “free spirit” and made friends wherever he traveled. He was kind and generous and always ready to lend a helping hand. He will truly be missed by family and friends.
John is survived by brothers, William (Michelean), Roger (Linda), Joseph, James (Laurie Janu), and Steven and sisters, Ann Przybylski, Kathleen (David) Ambers, Jean (Elliot) Schlimme, Paula, Judith (Jeff) Wold and Christine (John) Weigel. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Michelle Kane, Jason (Wendy) Kane, Patricia (Neal) Jackson, Kayla Ambers, Lisa (Aaron) Haemmerle, Kyle Frank, Dustin Sippel, Daniel Sippel, Amber (Ben) Holleman, Jonathon, Joshua and Ashley Frank.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and William Frank, brother Patrick, brother Daniel (in infancy) and brother-in-law Rick Prybylski.
Due to Covid 19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com