John Henry Froyd, former Eau Claire resident and WEAU television news anchor, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 in Santa Rosa, California. He was 89.

John was born on August 12, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Rolan and Lola (Kreinbring) Froyd. His first memory was living in St. Paul during the depression. At age 5, his family moved to Deephaven where he grew up with his parents and three brothers in a house built by his grandfather, near the shores of Lake Minnetonka. He loved spending summers at the lake, swimming, fishing, and boating. John attended Deephaven High School, where he enjoyed athletics, collecting twelve letters in football, basketball, tennis, and track. Following graduation in 1951, he attended the University of Minnesota, but was then drafted and served as a U.S. Army medic in Germany during the time of the Korean War. Upon his return stateside, he enrolled at St. Cloud State University and graduated with a B.A. in history and speech. While at SCSU, John met Jennith (“Jenny”) Gates, and they were married in 1963. They spent many happy years together, enjoying traveling and raising their two children.

