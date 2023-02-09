John Joseph Gilbertson, age 42, passed away on October 1, 2022.
John was born on August 13, 1980 in Eau Claire. He was the son of Bruce Gilbertson and Kellie (Hanson) Gilbertson.
He attended Memorial High School (Class of 99) and studied Business Management at the University of Wisconsin. He later lived in Chetek, WI where he worked as a Senior Press Brake Operator/Trainer at PMI LLC.
John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed outdoor sports and recreational activities. He excelled at baseball from an early age, and it became a lifelong interest. He loved camping and boating, but his true passion was fishing. He lived on Chain Lake as a young man, and it held a special place in his heart.
John is survived by his mother Kellie Gilbertson, sister Marcie Gilbertson and her 3 children Sophia, Breanna and Hunter; grandfather James L. Hanson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Bruce Gilbertson, grandparents Marcella and Selmer Gilbertson, and grandmother Marcelle Hanson.
He was also preceded in death by his canine children and loyal companions Jakey and Apollo.
A memorial service will be held in Black River Falls at a later date.
