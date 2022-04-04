John Nicholas Goode was born June 5, 1963, in Tucson Arizona. “Johnny ‘B’ Goode or JB” as he was known to his many friends, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022. He was a 14-year cancer survivor before his death.
John grew up in Tucson, Arizona and graduated from Rincon High School prior to moving to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in the early 1990s.
He was preceded in death by his parents K L Goode and Lena L Goode. He is survived by his younger sister Maria Goode and her children Julianna, Ella, and Jackson, and his older half-sister Susan and her family.
He treasured his many friends: Close childhood friends from Tucson, special friends at Racy D’Lenes, Perkins, Grizzly’s Wood Fired Grill, Books-A-Million, the 420 Cafe, his community at the club, and his longtime friends from his early years in his adopted home of Eau Claire.
John was a collector of Marvel comics, coins, keepsakes and friends. John was happiest among people. He connected with friends, family, and strangers alike. He could often be found with a cup of coffee in hand, sharing a laugh or listening to someone’s cares. He faced even the most challenging days with determination and infectious positivity inspired by his Catholic faith.
His funeral will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Parish, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire. Visitation begins at 10:00am with eulogy and announcements at 10:45 followed by mass at 11:00. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. A reception at Racy D’Lenes Coffee Lounge, 404 Riverside Ave., Eau Claire will follow.