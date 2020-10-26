John E. Grafenauer, age 76, peacefully passed to eternal life at his home in Eau Claire, WI on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family. John was born on June 27, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Frank Grafenauer and Lorraine Larson — Grafenauer. John was a tri-sport athlete and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1962. He went on to further his education and athletics at UW-Eau Claire where he studied Biology, Guidance Counseling and later earned a degree in Educational Administration. With his education he became a teacher, counselor and elementary principal supporting the Altoona School District for over 30 years. Additionally, he was a successful business owner of Apex Rentals for over 43 years.
Throughout his life, John was an avid outdoorsman who loved reading, cooking and attending Wisconsin sporting events with his family. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and all things nature. He was also an active participant in his community as a member of Hillcrest Golf and Country Club and the Altoona Lion’s Club. He loved music, storytelling and sharing memories. He was a noble leader, passionate conservationist, and cared deeply about the many people he was close to in life.
As a father and grandfather, John was an extraordinary role model to his two daughters and four grandsons. He was always encouraging them and instilling his leadership skills. For example, John hosted an annual “Graf Leadership Camp” for his grandsons during their adolescence years where he taught them the fundamental morals and ethics to become well-rounded, successful and, most importantly, kind individuals. He was committed to coaching and guiding them through the many challenges of life. He served as a parent and best friend, always available to listen and offer wise advice. He, and his undeniable affection and warmth, will be fondly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Grafenauer, his two daughters Jodi Bowe (Paul Bowe) and Staci Eggert-Dziedzic (Anthony Dziedzic), and his four grandsons; Joshua, Ryan, Joseph and Michael who are following in his profound footsteps. John also cherished creatures great and small, including his beloved pets, Bella and Wynn.
A private family service will be held, and a future celebration of life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Donating blood is highly encouraged.
Grafenauer family would like to thank all the staff at Eau Claire and Rochester Mayo Clinic, and the entire Mayo hospice team.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.
