John Daniel Graham, 48, of Colfax, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
He was born on October 30, 1974, to Patrick Graham and Kristi Johnson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
John had a love for life and many interests. Reading and learning took precedent over everything. From religion and economics to sports and history, he had a passion to learn everything he could. When he wasn’t reading, he enjoyed playing games (especially Scrabble where he beat everyone) with family, watching sports and helping others. He was active in Bible Studies at Harvestime. He always made us feel better. The last two years were his most challenging. He proved to himself and everyone else he was a fighter. With God’s help, he overcame his addictions and is now whole and free of pain. He loved his family. We will miss our son, brother, uncle, and friend dearly.
John is survived by his parents, Patrick Graham and Kristi (Lee) Johnson; siblings, Dave (Tara) Graham, Becky (Adam) Gerig, Hannah (Karl) Hanson, Nick (Tina) Graham, and Matt Johnson; nieces and nephews, Jake and Gracie Graham, Parker, Carson and Aubrey Gerig, Madi, Lexi, Josh and Lukas Hanson, Josie and Jase Graham.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents; and his stepmother, Sharon Graham; family member, Michael Breitenfeldt; and cousin, Brad Johnson.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Harvestime Church in Chippewa Falls. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family at this time. For online condolences, please visit www.chippewavalleycreamtion.com .
