John Guite, 53, died on December 22, 2022, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX with his wife and kids by his side.

John Edward Guite was born to Al and Judy Guite on November 17, 1969, in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from North High School in 1988 and went on to graduate from UW Madison in 1992, where he earned a BS in Engineering Mechanics and Math.

