John M. Hanamann Jr., age 71, went home to the Lord on February 9, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nadine Hanamann; parents, John Hanamann, Sr. and Agnella Hanamann; brother, Jerome Hanamann.
He is survived by his son, John (Karen) Hanamann; daughter, Lisa Younk; stepchildren, Jason (Sheryl) Andreo, Erin (Dale) Thiele, and Jeremy Andreo; grandchildren, Eric and Alissa Andreo, Grace and Jessi Reider, Micah, Josiah, Noah, Jonathan, Isaiah, and Hannah Thiele, and Leanne and Rebecca Younk; siblings, Elizabeth (Roger) Bratz, Joseph (Susan) Hanamann, Margaret (Ken) Powers, and Shirley (Ron) Elkendier.
John was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, on May 6, 1949. He graduated from Xavier High School and initially worked at Bergstrom Paper Mill in Neenah, WI. He also owned and operated John's Furs and Hides for many years. He then became an over-the-road truck driver and driver trainer until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, fixing old cars, playing horseshoes, and dancing with Nadine. John delighted in his family and loved to visit with his grandchildren. Over the past year, John began to enjoy exercising and cooking his own meals. He occasionally would follow a recipe, but more often, he’d just throw whatever he had into a crockpot or casserole dish and then enjoy his creative cuisine every evening for the next week. John’s greatest treasure was the gift of faith given to him by His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. After retiring, he began attending a men’s Bible study and prioritized regular worship and fellowship with other believers.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned for May 6, 2021.
