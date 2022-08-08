harings.jpg

After 95 years of a life well lived, John Bernard Harings died peacefully at his home in Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, on Friday, August 5, 2022.

John was born on May 25, 1927, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls to the late John and Anna (Mayer) Harings, and grew up on his family’s farm in Tilden.

