John Oscar Hassemer, 76, of Eau Claire died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side under the care of Mayo Hospice on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

On March 21, 1946, John was born to Oscar and Lillian (Yakesh) Hassemer in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Bloomer High School with the class of 1964. He later attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in plant management. He also earned two associate degrees from Chippewa Valley Technical College. John was united in marriage to Susan Smith on October 2, 1976, at St. Olaf Parish in Eau Claire, WI.

