John Hauck was born in Eau Claire, WI at Sacred Heart Hospital on October 30, 1943 to Arnold John “Butch” Hauck and Blanche Doris “Mcfarlane” Hauck and passed away August 23, 2021 in Dayton, Nevada while under Hospice care at home with his loving wife Lisa at his side.
John and Lisa were Packer, Brewers, Badger and Milwaukee Bucks fans and watched many, many games together as they had access to those games on their TV service. Both were very happy they saw the Bucks win the NBA championship before his passing. John was very proud of his peach tree they planted and had the best peaches you could imagine, but his job was to keep the wild horses from eating all of them. Their pet dog used to bark at John when he was on the phone, and the cat, which they rescued from a park at three weeks old, meowed very loudly when she ate, played with her toys or when she retired for the day so they would watch her.
John served in the US Army for two years and was Honorably Discharged. He also was a mail carrier in Eau Claire for many years and was very proud of his 50 Year Pin from the USPS.
John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lisa; sisters, Sue “Cramer” Hauck, Maggie “Petry” Hauck and Maryann “Madison” Hauck; and brother, Steven Hauck. He was preceded in death by his parents, Butch and Blanche Hauck; sister, Jean “Bruno” Hauck; and brother, Tom Hauck.
John was at peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when he passed.
