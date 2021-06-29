John E. Henke, age 72, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, WI.
Services will be at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sigel. Rev. Ryan Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Wednesday at the church.
John was born October 20, 1948 in Wisconsin Rapids to Ervin and Mildred (Goldberg) Henke. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. When his health allowed, he worked on the family farm and at Searles Cranberry Marsh.
He enjoyed watching Brewer and Packer games on TV and going to Packer games when possible. He enjoyed reading and collected books. He loved being outdoors and watching the birds at his bird feeders.
John is survived by his sisters: Susan (Robert) Lipke of Wisconsin Rapids and Ruth (Mike) Collis of Eau Claire; nephews and nieces: Tom (Kris) Lipke of Orange Park, Florida, Tim (Amy) Lipke of Plover, Peter Collis of Eau Claire, Theresa Collis of Altoona, and Sarah Collis-Willott of Kingscliff, New South Wales, Australia; and five great nieces and nephews: Erica, McKenna, Keely, Sam, and Isaac. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.
A special thank you to the staff at Care Partners and Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, WI as well as St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion.