John P. Herpst, age 90, passed peacefully on February 21, 2023, at Cascade Creek Memory Care in Rochester, MN. John was born November 12, 1932, in Elmwood, WI to Elizabeth (Wild) and John Herpst. He graduated from Elmwood High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from UW-River Falls, where he was awarded the Outstanding Leadership in Education Award in 1975, and received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota.

He served the Mondovi Public Schools for 34 years as a Science and Math teacher, Guidance Counselor, High School Principal and Superintendent of Schools. He served as president-elect of the Wisconsin Association of Secondary School Principals. He was a volunteer instructor for AARP, teaching their Senior Drivers course.

To plant a tree in memory of John Herpst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you