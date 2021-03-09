John W. Hince age 73 of Red Wing, formerly of Plum City, died Friday March 5, 2021 at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing, MN surrounded by his family.
John was born February 10, 1948 in Plum City. He was the son of Frank H. and Gloria M. (Kadinger) Hince and grew up in Plum City area. John graduated from Plum City High School in 1966. John served his country in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971. After the service John returned to Plum City and worked in the family business, Hince Inc. He was certified in heating, plumbing and electrical.
John enjoyed his time fishing at the family cabin with his dad and family. He also enjoyed trips to the casino.
John is survived by his son, Jeff (Sabrina) Hince of Cameron; two grandchildren, Hayden and Hailey; a sister, Mary Falkofske of Ellsworth; two brothers, Frank (Dawn) of Bay City, Tom (Linda) of Plum City; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Henry, Peter and Patrick; brother-in-law, Fran Falkofske.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 PM Thursday March 11, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Plum City with Military Honors by the Frank Gilles American Legion Post of Plum City.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Durand is serving the family.
