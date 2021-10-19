John Edward Hoffmann was born on July 1, 1932 in St. Paul, MN and passed away peacefully on October 16, 2021 in Osseo, WI.
John was an outdoorsman with a love for adventure. He enjoyed world travel, skydiving, camping, bicycle riding, talking about politics and science with friends, telling stories and jokes and having a Lazy Monk beer. John loved fine dining and trying new restaurants but was always quick to brag about the baking by his wife and meals cooked by his daughter.
Physical fitness was very important to John and he was rightfully proud of his long-distance bike riding and ability to lift weights that someone half his age would struggle with. He enjoyed going to the shooting range and was an excellent marksman.
John was generous and always willing to give assistance when needed. It was comforting to know that help was just a phone call away. Although John worked long hours to support his family until retirement, he made sure that he was available for camping and other family activities. He was a caring Boy Scout leader for many years.
John was preceded in death by his much loved wife Donna. He is survived by sons, Curtis (Yukiko), Ken; daughter, Chris (Dave); grandchildren, Erin (Dallas), Andrew (Ashley), Jeffrey (Emily); as well as great-grandchildren, Oliver and Ella. Dad/Grandpa, always know that we love you a bushel and a peck!
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI, with an opportunity for friends and family to share memories at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment to take place at a later date. Memorials preferred to New Life Recyclery (https://gofund.me/f4c5f1c6) or Bolton Refuge House.