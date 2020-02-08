John Holman

John C Holman of rural Fairchild and Black River Falls passed away unexpectedly at home on February 4. John was born on April 20, 1946 to Arnold and Linda (Roberts) Holman and grew up on the family farm in the Town of Cleveland.
He graduated from Fairchild High School and attended the University of Eau Claire. He married Sally Roseland in 1968 and their son, Clay, was born in 1970. John worked as a union carpenter until his retirement. Among his interests was watching the wildlife in his yard, deer hunting, and socializing with friends and family. Visiting Norway with Sally was one of the highlights of his life. John was baptized and confirmed at Price Lutheran Church and currently was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Black River Falls.
John was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sally. He is survived by his son, Clay, sisters Natalie Miller and Mary (Jerry) Johnson, nieces and nephews Christopher and Ben Miller and Jeffrey Johnson, Jill Gillming, Julie Wills and many cousins. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Torgerson’s Funeral Home of Black River Falls, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.