On March 23, 2021, we lost another member of the “Greatest Generation” John Emerson Hootman. John, age 97, formally of Appleton, Wisconsin, died peacefully in Eau Claire surrounded by his family. John was born on March 9, 1924 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Ida Kerns and Bruce Hootman, the sixth of six children. During the Great Depression, John’s family moved to the Alleghany Mountains of Western Pennsylvania where work could be found. Because he was raised during the depression, he learned early on to be very self-sufficient and creative. These skills manifested themselves in his ability and willingness to take on any task; be it carpentry, masonry, plumbing or electrical. Later in life he applied these same creative skills to building beautiful stringed instruments.
John was valedictorian of his high school graduating class. Soon after, he joined the US Navy and was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. While serving in WWll in the Pacific Theatre, John was part of a crew on the USS Jack, a well decorated submarine. He served as a fire control technician on The Jack, supporting the US’s island-hopping campaign to end the war. After John served three years in the Navy, he married Carol Voelz of Milwaukee and settled in nearby Shorewood, where he built their lannon stone home. John worked as an equipment engineer for Wisconsin Bell, taught classes for AT&T in Goshen, New York and was eventually transferred to the engineering department in Appleton where he retired in 1981.
John and Carol raised two children Bonnie and Scott. John was a life-time learner, respecting the power of education and stressing its importance to his children throughout his life. John was a luthier, a violin maker, crafting over 100 stringed instruments in his lifetime. In two different years, he was nominated Wisconsin’s Luthier of the Year. He worked parttime repairing musical instruments for Henry’s Music Store in Appleton during his retirement. John was a member of an Appleton music group, Harmony in Spirits, which entertained many nursing home residents over a seven-year period of time. As a long-time volunteer, John installed “lifeline” devices in the homes of seniors with medical issues, allowing them to connect to a local hospital in a medical emergency. John and Carol were members of Appleton’s Memorial Presbyterian Church where they volunteered their time with various church endeavors.
John was a gentle soul who placed family foremost in his life. He was beloved by family and close friends alike for his generosity, sense of humor, work ethic and strong sense of belonging. His quiet, gentle presence was always a comfort as he was a foundation of our family. While growing up, the Hootman family spent many summers at their cottage on Lake Winnebago. John and Carol were avid gardeners who generously shared their fruit and vegetable yields. For over sixty years the Hootman cottage was a summer gathering spot where John was always present at these family events. His five greatgrandchildren collectively celebrate their yearly birthdays at the cottage. Great Grandpa John will be greatly missed at this yearly event.
In 2018 John relocated to the Chippewa Valley to be close to his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister, his wife Carol, his son Scott and his dear friend Rosemary Pulito. He is survived by his 100 year-old sister Betty Neale, daughter Bonnie (Jeffrey) Fisher, daughter-in-law June Hootman, grandchildren Mariah (Chad) Ervin, Samuel Fisher, Katie Hootman and Meghan (Nathan) Fisher, greatgrandchildren Macy, Cambria, Emery, Brayden and Harper, sister-in-law June Johnson, nieces Helen, Norma, Candy, Wendy, Robin, Todd and Scott, and dear friends Dolores Besaw, Ann Pulito, Jean Pulito and Brian and Sue Novak. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation gathering.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.