John D. Hunter, 39, of Chippewa Falls, town of Anson, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. After a lifelong struggle with Asthma, now he is able to rest peacefully.

John was born November 27, 1982, in Chippewa Falls, the son of David and Susan (Osborn) Hunter. He worked for Berry Plastics for many years and then Advantek Americas.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hunter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you