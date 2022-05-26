John F. Jacobson died on May 24, 2022 at home in his own bed just as he had wished. This was made possible by the excellent care of Mayo Hospice and his wife, Kathy.
John was born on February 6, 1934 in Northfield, Minnesota. He went to St. Olaf College where he received a premier liberal arts education which served him well throughout his life.
John worked as a social worker, probation officer, grant writer, and teacher. He expressed his artistic talent through wood carving and drawing. He loved camping and fishing, especially along the North Shore of Lake Superior.
John’s greatest passion was bike riding. He joined tours across many states and loved riding on local roads and trails. He loved meeting fellow bikers and sharing stories.
John would tell you that he died because he was old, but that he had hoped to live to be 90. He would also tell you that he had a great life and that he enjoyed that life very much.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Ed Jacobson and his sister Ollie Jensen Theisen.
In addition to his wife, Kathy Mitchell, he is survived by his daughter Shari O’Brien and her sons, Connor and Aidan; his son Jon; niece Lisa Murray and nephew Erik (Esabel) Jensen; as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews.
John donated his body to the Mayo Foundation to further the education of future doctors.