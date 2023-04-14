John Jennings

John Hyler Jennings, age 92, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023, of congestive heart failure at Mayo Clinic Health Systems — Eau Claire with family by his side. He was born at home on June 11, 1930 in the township of Garden Valley, Jackson County, Wisconsin to Paul and Myrtle (Larson) Jennings.

