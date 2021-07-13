John D. Johnson, 83, of Eau Claire passed away July 9, 2021.
John was born November 25, 1937 to John and Bertha (Flom) in Cornell, WI. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and trained to become a radioman on the U.S.S. Henrico (APA-45). He served from August 30, 1955 to November 24, 1958.
John Married Linda (Rucks) on September 5, 1959 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Augusta, WI. He worked at several interesting jobs including Bunny Bread, Fireman, Greyhound bus driver, postal clerk, Augusta Farmers Union and semi driver. The last fifteen years of his career was with Holiday Travel (Vacations) as a bus driver traveling 49 states and Canada. After retirement he helped with various jobs on his daughter’s farm. John was blessed to have a son, Michael and daughter, Cynthia.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda; daughter Cindy; son in law Jerry Stensen. Blessings of grandchildren Steven (Kinsey), Andrea (Adam) Hofkes, Brandon (Jessica), Luke Johnson (Kelsey Fuerstenau), Abigail (Sean) Carlson, and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael; parents John and Bertha (Flom) Johnson, in laws Fred and Elenora Rucks; sisters Beverly (Roger), Delores (Jim) Hutchins, Janet (Rex) Powers; brother Leroy (Beatrice) Johnson.
Services are being held July 14th at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 919 10th St. W, Altoona, WI. Visitation will be 3-6 pm, Celebration of Life will follow at 6pm. Full Military Honors, provider VFW Post 305.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.