John R. Johnson pic.jpeg

John Johnson

John Robert Johnson of Chetek, WI passed peacefully on Monday May 1st at his home on the lake. John outlived virtually every expectation set by his medical team over the course of a 12 year battle with renal cancer. Each of his final wishes were honored and with his passing he accomplished his final goal: leaving an unmistakable mark on the world and those who he loved by living life to the fullest and maintaining a positive perspective through many tribulations.

