John “Killer” D. Kenealy, 66, of Town of Edson, Cadott, WI. passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 25th, 2022.

John was born on September 24th, 1955, the son of Delton and Delores (Knitter) Kenealy in Chippewa Falls, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of John Kenealy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.