John “Killer” D. Kenealy, 66, of Town of Edson, Cadott, WI. passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 25th, 2022.
John was born on September 24th, 1955, the son of Delton and Delores (Knitter) Kenealy in Chippewa Falls, WI.
John “Killer” D. Kenealy, 66, of Town of Edson, Cadott, WI. passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 25th, 2022.
John was born on September 24th, 1955, the son of Delton and Delores (Knitter) Kenealy in Chippewa Falls, WI.
He grew up in the Town of Edson and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and later attended and graduated from Cadott High School in 1973. Following High School he worked at various jobs in the area.
John married Debora Walker on October 2nd, 1981 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, WI. Following marriage he worked as a meat cutter until 1987 when John took over the family farm, his son Jeff farmed with his Dad until his passing.
John enjoyed farming with his son Jeff, spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends, riding his John Deere Gator, driving tractors, hunting, playing cards and taking numerous trips out west with friends.
John is survived by his wife Debora Kenealy; Son Jeff (Trista) Kenealy; Grandchildren Delton and Timothy Kenealy; his Mother Delores Kenealy; Brothers Deone (Dotty) Kenealy, Pat (Cindy) Kenealy and Rick (Monica) Kenealy; Aunt Lynn (Tom) Frank and also by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Father Delton Kenealy; a son in infancy John Kenealy, Jr.;
Father and mother-in-law William and Lois Walker and also by many aunts and uncles.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI. with Father William Felix officiating.
Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Town of Edson following the Service.
A Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 and also One hour prior to the Services Wednesday morning at the Leiser Funeral Home.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.