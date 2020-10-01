John Eugene King, age 82 of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday September 30th 2020.
He was born December 29th 1937 in Ottawa, IL to Ernest and Vivian King (Sullivan).
John worked for Holsum Bakery until 1994, when he retired. His hobbies were working on lawn mowers and cars.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Smith King; daughter Brenda Statz; parents Vivian & Ernest King; brothers Bill & Jimmy King; sisters Mary Grandadam.
John is survived by daughters Karen (Bill) Kampa and Jackie King; granddaughters Janet Kampa, Sarah (Grant) Meyer, and Pammy Jo; grandson T.J. Fisher; great grandchildren Evan, Emma, Katelyne, and Elizabeth.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday October 2, 2020 at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery on Omaha Street in Eau Claire with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.