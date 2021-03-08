John Phillip Kircher was born on August 6, 1939, in Pepin, Wisconsin to Gerald and Goldie (Kidd) Kircher, the third child of eight. He died peacefully on February 26, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
John grew up in Pepin and at the end of his life he longed for his childhood home and his family and friends. He graduated from Pepin High School in 1957 and joined the Army Reserve. John married Judith Jahnke in 1960 and together they moved to Eau Claire and raised their six children: Scott (Gina), John, Lesley (Tom), Steve, Karin (Jim) and Michael (Rachael). He was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
John worked as a lineman for Dairyland Power Cooperative for 30 years. At age 57, he retired to become a full-time bass fisherman and a fishing mentor to many, including his grandkids, during his summers at the cabin in Chetek, Wisconsin. His retirement was also filled with several road trips to visit his kids or to help them move across the country, to fish and to see the beauty of the states.
John will be remembered in many ways to many people. In the words of those who loved him he was kind, goofy, talkative, sweet, fun, NASCAR fan, hardworking, helpful, loyal, welcoming, insistent, mechanical, the best dancer, frugal, stubborn, a do-it-yourselfer, humble and the “best Grandpa.”
We will miss you Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Coworker. You truly were one of a kind!
Thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care, the Garden at Hillcrest Greens and his hospice nurse, Sarah.
The family looks forward to a celebration of John’s life this summer in Pepin, Wisconsin.
Memorials in John’s name to the Chetek Lakes Protection Association (CLPA) www.cheteklakespa.org.
