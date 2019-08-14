John Klatt

John R. Klatt, age 85, of Menomonie, Wisconsin passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at home.
He was born May 6, 1934, at the family farm in Menomonie to Ernest & Laura (Peterson) Klatt. John attended the Valley View Elementary School and graduated the from the 8th grade. He was confirmed at Little Elk Creek Church. On June 4, 1954, John married Irene H. (Kosman) at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville.
John spent his entire life living on the family farm and working for neighboring farmers. He enjoyed attending horse pulls for many years. He owned draft horses of his own and loved taking his family for rides. John also spent time playing cards at The Pub and Altoona and taking trips to the casino. He enjoyed driving the countryside looking at the crops and did so most nights. John also kept track of the nearby town festivals to watch the parade and eat BBQ chicken.
He is survived by his wife Irene, his children Sandy (Jeff), Dave (Ava) both of Menomonie and Elaine (Terry) of Indianapolis, grandchildren; Amber (Travis), Dustin (Caillie), Laura (Josh) Lindsey, and 3 great-children.
John is preceded in death by his parents; Ernest & Laura, infant son Kevin, sister Helen.
A gathering in John’s memory will be held from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
