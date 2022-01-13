John E. Koepl Sr., 88, of Chetek WI, passed away on Wednesday December 29, 2021. John was born June 10, 1933 in rural Chippewa County to Herman and Nina (Prokopowicz) Koepl. He was raised in Chippewa County attending school up to the 8th grade and then left school to help work on the family farm.
John joined the Army in May 1953 serving as an auto mechanic during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged August 1956. John married the love of his life Evelyn (Eaton) on August 9, 1958, in the township of Edson, WI and lived in Milwaukee WI where he worked for the AMC plant there. John and Evelyn moved back to Boyd WI in 1960 to take over the family farm which they worked on until 1970 when they moved to Fall Creek.
He worked for many years preparing materials used for road construction before retiring and moving to Tucson AZ in 1998. While they enjoyed the weather there, they moved back to Chetek WI around 2000 to be near family. John was a jack of all trades. Always helping his kids with home projects, vehicle repairs, and so much more. He also loved to tell stories, sharing lots of stories going back to his childhood. If you had the time, he had a story!
John and Evelyn enjoyed their casino trips together. They took many trips, either driving themselves or taking a bus, over the years. And when John couldn’t drive anymore Evelyn took over and became his personal chauffeur. Their kids and grandkids even enjoyed the occasional casino trip with them.
John is survived by his 8 children; John Jr. (Julie) Koepl of Liberty Hill TX, Jeri (Mike) Helmer of Rio Rancho NM, James Koepl of Waller TX, Judi (Darrin) Bauer of Rathdrum ID, Jean (Dale) Volrath of Chippewa Falls WI, Janet Koepl of Madison WI, Jackie (Brad) Gilbert of New Auburn WI, Jeff (Tami) Koepl of Chetek WI, his sister Petie (Petronella) Loibl, 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn of 55 years, two grandsons, Jesse LaPointe and Brandon Volrath, his parents Herman and Nina Koepl and his brother Simon Koepl.
A Military Funeral Honors Ceremony is planned for June 10, 2022 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner WI. Cards or condolences can be sent to: Jean Volrath 13861 46th Avenue Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.