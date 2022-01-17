John F. Kohlwey, age 69 of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. John was born in Grafton, WI on January 24, 1952 to Edmund and Alice Kohlwey.
Some of the jobs John had included Mercury Marine, Tecumseh, garages and car dealerships, Suburban Harley, Johnson Kart, Honeywell Protection Services, IBEW Number 14, trucking driver, welding and contract mail carrier. In the late 1970s John was a deputy sheriff for Ozaukee County and received a marksmanship award.
John was a devout Christian, serving in the church since 8th grade as an usher, sang in the choir and then eventually an elder. His interests included gun collecting, HAM Radio, hunting, shooting, boating and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son Dustin (Eleanor); step-sons: David (Tiffany) Eggert and Derek Eggert; daughter Danielle Kohlwey; 4 grandchildren; brother Ron; sisters: Coreen (Robert) Kranski and Kathy Ruedinger; uncle Robert (Chris) Sponer; mother-in-law Myrtle Lehman; sisters-in-law: Darlene and Mary Lehman and Gail (Lance) Holten; nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Preceding him in death are his parents; father-in-law Royce Lehman and brothers-in-law Brad Lehman and Ken Kozlowski.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 (noon) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St., Eau Claire, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Grafton, WI at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.