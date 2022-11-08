John Joseph Kornesczuk passed peacefully, in the home he built, in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin, on the morning of November 3, 2022. John brought love and laughter to all he knew and met throughout his life and his sense of humor was something that pancreatic cancer, that he was diagnosed with one week before, could not take from him. In the short time he battled cancer, John’s response to his doctors was “really?”, or “well, don’t you have any good news?” and he would complement the many care givers through his last days and even said, “I think I am going to get her phone number” after a nurse cared for him.

John was born in the small town of Gilman, Wisconsin, on November 20, 1945, to his parents Tom and Mary Kornesczuk. His parents along with his 13 brothers and sisters, and a large extended family, taught John the value of hard work balanced with having a good time. John’s father was born in Wiski, Poland, and John was very proud of his Polish heritage playing Chicago is a Polka Town on his concertina and greeting everyone by saying “jak sie masz” (how are you). He graduated from Gilman High School in 1963 despite his many late appearances and arriving smelling like the barn. He excelled at basketball and was thankful his brother Mike could take on his chores on nights that he had basketball practice and games. He attended UW-Madison after high school and worked on the family farm in Gilman. In the fall of 1969, he met the love of his life, Diane, who could not resist his infectious smile and the twinkle in his eye. After a short courtship, they started making wedding plans, taking out an ad in the Gilman paper inviting the whole town for the big celebration on August 29, 1970. Diane and John lived together in Milwaukee and Chicago before moving to Chippewa Falls in 1973.

