John Krezowski, age 68, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Saint Paul, passed away on August 5, 2019 at J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 3-5PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at The Fitz, 173 Western Ave N., St. Paul. There will be a private family burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
John is survived by his four children, Thomas (Amy), Victoria, Dominic, and Catherine; one grandson, Trace; brother, Phil; sisters, Anne Osmolak, Barbara Albertson; and many other loving relatives and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Thomas and Patricia (Kolb) Krezowski.