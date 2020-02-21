John Kronenberg

John Wayne Kronenberg, 59, passed away at his home of natural causes on February 18, 2020.
He was born July 29, 1960 in Eau Claire to Wayne and Rita (Eder) Kronenberg. He attended St. Olaf Grade School, Delong Middle School and North High School. John earned his Associate Degree from CVTC and was a Certified Gemologist.
John valued his work as a jeweler and gemologist, serving his customers for many years at Williams Diamond Center and later doing custom jewelry appraisals. He enjoyed volunteering and working at The Community Table.
John loved spending time with his family and friends, telling stories. He also enjoyed traveling and thoroughly enjoyed family trips to Hawaii, Arizona, and Nevada. Some of his best days were spent on the Chippewa River with family and friends. John thought the world of his nieces and nephews and was especially close to his great-niece Bryn, with whom he spent every Wednesday playing dolls and drawing pictures.
John is survived by his brother Dan (Sandy), sister Jean (Brad) Hugdahl and brother Greg (Gina). He is also survived by six nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. John also had many close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Rita, and his beloved cat, Brianna.
John will be missed by his family and many friends. He always had a funny story and a compliment for the ladies. John loved fancy cars and nice clothes and was always dressed sharply.
Memorial donations can be directed to The Community Table in John’s name.
A celebration of John’s life will be held later in the spring. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com