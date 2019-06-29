Bloomer — John “Jack” Krostag, age 82, passed away at MCHS in Eau Claire on June 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on October 2, 1936 in Chippewa Falls to Peter and Sarah (Badman) Krostag. He married Yvonne Fosburgh on April 14, 1984 in Tomah. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and worked as an auto body shop manager for much of his life. Jack was a skilled craftsman and woodworker. In his free time he enjoyed camping, traveling, reading and fishing.
He is survived by his wife: Yvonne of New Auburn, sons: John (Connie) Krostag of White Bear Lake MN, Rick Krostag and Judy of Sun City AZ, Tony (Janelle) Trowbridge of Urbana MD; daughters: Lisa (Phil) Franklin of Two Harbors MN and Sara Krostag and Darren of Superior; brother: Peter (Cathy) Krostag of Pensacola FL; sisters: Irene Haller of Bloomer, Ruth (Robert) Sather of Eau Claire, Viola Jones of New Auburn, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Sarah Krostag and infant sister: Jane.
Funeral services will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a visitation on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer and one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday. Interment will be in the Island Lake Cemetery with graveside military honors performed. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be given to benefit the “Freedom Honor Flight.” Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.