John Langlois passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Altoona, Wisconsin.

John was born in Durand, Wi, the 3rd youngest of eight children born to Emma and Claude Langlois. John graduated from Durand High School in 1970 and from college at UW River Falls where he acquired a degree in Speech Therapy. After that he went on to complete a Master’s Degree in Vocational Rehabilitation from UW-Stout in Menomonie. In his younger years, John excelled in sports. He was an excellent basketball and baseball player. He played basketball, baseball and football for UW River Falls as well as baseball for the Eau Claire Cavaliers.

