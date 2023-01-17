John Langlois passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Altoona, Wisconsin.
John was born in Durand, Wi, the 3rd youngest of eight children born to Emma and Claude Langlois. John graduated from Durand High School in 1970 and from college at UW River Falls where he acquired a degree in Speech Therapy. After that he went on to complete a Master’s Degree in Vocational Rehabilitation from UW-Stout in Menomonie. In his younger years, John excelled in sports. He was an excellent basketball and baseball player. He played basketball, baseball and football for UW River Falls as well as baseball for the Eau Claire Cavaliers.
John was married to Teresa McConville of Cadott WI on June 16, 1984. Since their marriage they have resided in Altoona, WI. The couple has 2 sons, Jordan, 29, and Steve, 27, and their beloved pet, dog, “Dexter.”
John first worked as a speech therapist in Lake Delton, Wi and then as a case manager/supervisor at LE Phillips Career Development Center in Eau Claire, WI, the latter for many years. After his work at the LE Phillips Career Development Center, he worked for Community Health Partnership in Eau Claire. During his career, John was totally dedicated to his work with his clients. He so loved helping others, and was well liked by staff and clients alike. After his retirement, he greatly enjoyed his job doing groundskeeping work at the Eau Claire Country Club, saying he loved working in the great outdoors, and he felt a great sense of freedom and enjoyment there.
John was an avid fisherman, a dedicated and loving husband, loving and proud father to his sons, a loving brother, a true friend to all who knew him, and above all, a devout Catholic. When speaking of his family he would never cease to tell how proud he was of his sons. John was a gentle, humble soul who would give you the shirt off his back. John will be forever missed by his family and by all who knew and loved him.
John is survived by siblings Bill (Susan) Langlois, Mary (Gene) Schlosser, Joe Langlois, Dan Langlois, Margaret (William) Miller, Ted (Diane Nolan), Nancy (Bruce) Peloquin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona with Father Derek Sakowski presiding. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, and again on Thursday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Rosary will start at 9:30 am at the church on Thursday, and all are welcome.