John Lindrud

John Anthony Lindrud, age 88, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
John was born December 2, 1930, in Alma, WI, to the late John and Marie (Vater) Lindrud. He graduated from Alma High School with the Class of 1948. Following graduation, he entered the US Navy and served until his honorable discharge in 1952. John attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and graduated with a degree in Math and Physics in 1959. For 45 years, John worked as a photographer for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. On June 6, 1953, John married Helen Steinberg at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eau Claire. She preceded him in death in 2006.
John was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Kiwanis. He volunteered his time at the Chippewa Valley Museum, Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum and Feed My People. He enjoyed traveling, boating, spending time on the Mississippi River, photography and fixing things, especially cameras. John also liked anything basketball: NBA and men’s and women’s college basketball. He was also a lifelong New York Yankees fan.
John is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Kevin) Mustee of Cleveland, OH, and Susan (Richard) Segall of Scranton, PA; and grandchildren, Ian (Melissa) Mustee of Cleveland, OH, Jordan (Gabriella) Mustee of Cleveland, OH, Connor Mustee of Norfolk, VA, Leah Mustee of Arlington, VA, Dane Holstein of Daytona Beach, FL, Tyler Holstein of Mankato, MN, and Michaela Holstein of Scranton, PA.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; infant son, John Michael Lindrud; parents; and siblings, Robert Lindrud, Louise Waldkirch, Elaine Vanden Branden and Therese Mettner.
The family would like to especially thank Bob, Jolene, Sam, Megan and Officer Johnson for their help and support.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Chippewa Valley Museum, PO Box 1204, Eau Claire, WI 54702 or the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, PO Box 221, Eau Claire, WI 54702.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, with a public prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m., at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Mass on Friday, at church. Burial with military honors will be at Buffalo City Cemetery, Buffalo City, WI.
